South Bend Cubs Host Holiday Extravaganza December 3

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will host their 8th annual Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Entry to the event will be through the Cubs Den Team Store just off Western Avenue. Admission and parking are free.

Children can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at a special photo area in the home plate suite from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Stu will also be in attendance, participating in various activities.

Additional activities include a "12 Days of Christmas" Scavenger Hunt, free hot chocolate and cookies, and a Letters to Santa station where children can drop their letters directly to Santa's mailbox before he takes them back to the North Pole. There will also be holiday music played throughout the concourse.

Kids can also help the South Bend Cubs decorate their tree in the Cubs Den. Parents can download the ornament template here or decorate their ornaments at the Team Store. Ornaments will be accepted through December 24. After the new year, there will be a drawing for 5 names to win a South Bend Cubs prize pack including one grand prize of four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game, 2 fun zone wristbands, and the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Holiday shopping hours for the Cubs Den Team Store are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. with special holiday sales to help you find the perfect gifts for the Cubs fan on your list. The Holiday Extravaganza is an all-weather event, but some events are subject to change.

