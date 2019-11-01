South Bend Cubs Host Fourth Annual Polar Plunge

SOUTH BEND, IN - Leap year will take a whole new meaning this February as the South Bend Cubs will host the 4th annual Michiana Polar Plunge. This event will benefit Special Olympics Indiana and will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Registration begins at 10:00 a.m. the with the plunge starting at 12:00 p.m. After taking the plunge, participants are invited to celebrate at the After-Splash Bash in the Pepsi Stadium Club.

The Polar Plunge is an event that is held across Indiana as well as across the country. Special Olympics Indiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower those with intellectual disabilities. As explained by President and CEO of Special Olympics Indiana, Jeff Mohler, "The vision of Special Olympics Indiana is that sports will open hearts and minds towards individuals with intellectual disabilities and create inclusive communities across the state." By putting on events like the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Indiana is able to raise funds that will improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. The funds that are raised at the Polar Plunge will be used to support the thousands of Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

"One way we accomplish our vision is through fantastic community partners, the South Bend Cubs are one such partner," stated Mohler. "From their owner, Mr. Berlin, to their general manager, to the players, and every staff member. The South Bend Cubs are a premier organization. We are excited to partner with them again next February for the 2020 Polar Plunge. Go Cubs!"

Special Olympics Indiana has succeeded in raising over $55,000 in the last three years. The 2019 Polar Plunge raised over $20,000, and Special Olympics Indiana and the South Bend Cubs are looking to you to help reach the 2020 goal of $24,000.

"Every year, our fans and fellow plungers have helped exceed our fundraising goal for Special Olympics Indiana," said South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "To help us get to $24,000, we're adding a couple of prizes for our top fundraisers. The individual who raises the most money will receive a free outdoor suite to a South Bend Cubs game in April and the chance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch. To the group that raises the most money, they will each receive a ticket voucher good for any April South Bend Cubs game."

Fans who do not wish to plunge can also donate to the South Bend Cubs front office team. Fans who donate at least $15 will be entered to win a set of four tickets to a South Bend Cubs game. Three lucky winners will be chosen after February 29. Donate by visiting SouthBendCubs.com or clicking this link.

To participate in the 2020 Michiana Polar Plunge, individuals or groups must raise a "bear" minimum of $75 in pledges. All funds raised will benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Participants can register as an individual or gather friends, family members, co-workers, civic group or school group and register as a team. Register by visiting soindiana.org and clicking on the events page. Funds raised by this event will help local athletes train and compete at local, area and state level.

