South Bend Cubs Homestand Preview: April 11-16

Despite winning two Midwest League Championships in the last three seasons, the South Bend Cubs accomplished something on Opening Weekend that no prior Cubs team had done; A 3-0 start to begin the campaign.

Off to the best start since becoming a Chicago Cubs affiliate, South Bend is rolling with the three straight W's over the Quad Cities River Bandits on the road. What was most impressive was the Cubs resilience and tenacity in the series. South Bend never surrendered the lead in all three games of the weekend slate, winning 5-2, 3-1, and 2-1.

Starting pitching was also fabulous. In the three games, Richard Gallardo, Luke Little, and Brandon Birdsell, did not allow a single run in their stats. Gallardo threw five scoreless on Opening Day, Little added four hitless and shutout frames on Saturday, and in his pro debut, Birdsell did not surrender a hit or run on Sunday.

In the hit department, for the second straight year, Fabian Pertuz clubbed the first home run of the year for South Bend. Last year, it came on Opening Night at Four Winds Field against Quad Cities. And on Saturday, Pertuz did it again with a solo drive.

As the Cubs get set for the home opener Tuesday night at 7:05 PM from Four Winds Field, they'll go against a familiar foe, the Beloit Sky Carp. Last season, the Cubs went 14-4 against Beloit.

The Sky Carp are now at the helm of veteran MiLB manager Billy Gardner Jr. The son of former Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals manager Billy Gardner Sr, the new Beloit skipper is on his third career stop in the Midwest League. He managed the Michigan Battle Cats in 1997 and 1998, and then the Dayton Dragons in 2006. Beloit is off to a 2-1 start after winning their Opening Weekend series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Players to watch on Beloit...

Khalil Watson, SS: Much like last year, this Beloit Sky Carp team is loaded with young talent that the Miami Marlins have invested in during their rebuild. That starts with 19-year-old shortstop Khalil Watson. As the 16th-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Watson was selected out of Wake Forest High School in North Carolina. His first impression as a pro was a big one, hitting .394 in his first nine games in the Florida Complex League. Last year at Low-A Jupiter, Watson's average was at .231 and 44 RBI. However, to start this season in his first three ballgames, Watson has been on a terror going 3/7 in the series against the Timber Rattlers with a home run. He's always a threat to swipe a bag, and his defense is regarded as one of the best in the Marlins system. MLB.com writes "An explosive athlete, Watson has the quickness to be a dynamic base stealer and cover plenty of ground at shortstop."

Jacob Berry, 3B: Much like Watson, the other first-round pick infielder on Beloit is former LSU Tigers standout Jacob Berry. Selected sixth overall this past year by the Marlins, this will mark the second straight top-10 pick that the Cubs will see to begin the year. Number-nine overall selection Gavin Cross suited up the last three games for the Quad Cities River Bandits, and now Berry will travel to South Bend. Berry made his pro debut last year in the Florida Complex League, and then went to Low-A Jupiter to finish out the campaign. In 33 games there he hit .264 with three homers and 24 RBI. To start the year for Beloit, Berry is 2/12 with two RBI. MLB.com profiles that Berry "offered the best combination of hitting ability, power and patience in the 2022 college crop, drawing comparisons to a switch-hitting version of Andrew Vaughn. He has a quality swing and advanced approach from both sides, showing more power as a left-handed hitter and no discernable weakness at the plate."

Gabe Bierman, RHP: The native Hoosier Gabe Bierman will start for Beloit against South Bend on Wednesday evening. A Jeffersonville, Indiana native, from down near Louisville, Bierman stayed at home to play for the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten for college ball. Bierman has yet to make his 2023 debut, but in two starts last year with Beloit, he impressed with hitters only batting .103 against him. His walk to strikeout ratio was also positive with just two free passes and 11 strikeouts. Both Midwest League starts a year ago also featured him going six innings in each outing. In college with Indiana, Bierman posted a career 2.94 ERA in three seasons with the Hoosiers. He was also named Second-Team All-Big Ten.

Players to watch on South Bend...

Kohl Franklin, RHP: The much anticipated 2023 debut for Kohl Franklin is coming up on Wednesday evening from Four Winds Field. Franklin, the lone two-time Midwest League Champion on the South Bend Cubs roster, returns to the Cubs after winning it all with South Bend in 2022. This year is highly regarded as one of the most important for Franklin in his career. This past winter was the first 'normal' off-season that Franklin had ever experienced as a pro. Due to COVID, plus injuries, Franklin has always had to work off a schedule that was pandemic based or rehab focused. Now he's back in a big way, and the end of last season should excite Cubs fans about Franklin. The top-30 Chicago Cubs prospect was excellent down the stretch last season, with his best start of the year coming against the Peoria Chiefs on July 13 last season, where he went five shutout innings with six strikeouts. He also posted five scoreless versus Beloit on August 19, earning the win. We'll see what Franklin has in store for his introductory start of 2023 on Wednesday..

Haydn McGeary, 1B: One thing that the Chicago Cubs have become known for over the last number of years is finding prized gems in later rounds of the MLB Draft. The likes of David Bote, Jared Young, and Levi Jordan all come to mind. Haydn McGeary is hoping to join that club as the Cubs 15th round pick last season. His first impression in South Bend was a big one, going 5/12 at the plate in the first three game series against Quad Cities with two doubles and two RBI. The RBI hits for McGeary came at crucial times as well, as he added runs of insurance on both Friday and Saturday for the Cubs to help put away the River Bandits. The 6'4'' right-handed batter has plenty of power, but his potential seems to be unmatched after hitting .481 for back-to-back years in college at Colorado Mesa. The Four Winds Field crowd will get their first sight of McGeary Tuesday night.

Tyler Santana, RHP: With the pitching staff putting together such dominant performances over the weekend, it's tough to pick just one bullpen arm to feature. But Tyler Santana was filthy on Opening Day back on Saturday, helping the Cubs post 7.2 no-hit innings that night. Santana relieved Luke Little, who had four no-hit innings of his own. Santana did not surrender a hit or a run, and showed his ability of working through jams as four River Bandits reached on base on balls. Santana kept it composed and cool, and battled through each inning. Last year, Santana was arguably the most reliable bullpen arm for Buddy Bailey in the Myrtle Beach Pelicans bullpen, as he finished with 2.28 ERA with 11 wins in 24 games. Early on, the South Bend bullpen looks just as dominant as it was down he stretch in the 2022 postseason.

Schedule...

Tuesday, April 11 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Connor Noland vs. RHP Holt Jones

Wednesday, April 12 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Kohl Franklin vs. RHP Gabe Bierman

Thursday, April 13 - 7:05 PM ET: RHP Richard Gallardo vs RHP Evan Fitterer

Friday, April 14 - 7:05 PM ET: LHP Luke Little vs. RHP Alex Williams

Saturday, April 15 - 4:05 PM ET: RHP Brandon Birdsell vs. RHP Edgar Sanchez

Sunday, April 16 - 2:05 PM ET: RHP Connor Noland vs RHP Holt Jones

Catch the entire three-game series in South Bend on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT, online at wsbtradio.com, or on MiLB.com with Max Thoma and Brendan King on the call.

