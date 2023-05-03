South Bend Cubs Break April Attendance Record
May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Through the first twelve games of the 2023 season, the South Bend Cubs have already broken a longstanding record. The organization has set a new franchise April attendance record of 43,749 fans beating the previous mark of 40,114 set back in 2016.
"This is a huge milestone for our organization," said South Bend Cubs Owner and Chairman Andrew Berlin. "Historically, April is a month many Minor League Baseball teams in colder climates struggle to get fans to come out to the ballpark. Over the last eleven years, we've made Four Winds Field a destination where families and groups come together to enjoy an afternoon or evening and leave their worries outside the gates. This is just the beginning of what will surely be another record-breaking year for our franchise."
April is setting the organization up for another record-breaking year. Some of the club's top promotions of 2022 like Dino Day and Marvel Super Hero Day have been extended to full weekend promotions and Minor League Baseball's Best Promotion of 2022, Spin to Win Saturday, continues to grow in popularity with the addition of the $500 space. If a fan lands on that space, they will walk out with $500 cash.
Last week, the team announced the complete giveaway schedule including a franchise record four bobblehead giveaways. More details are available here.
"It's felt like early summer at the ballpark," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "I've worked in baseball for over 25 years and every team struggles in April. During my first season with the club in 2012, it took us almost 25 games to reach the same attendance mark we're at now. This truly is a testament to how much our organization has grown in the last eleven years."
The South Bend Cubs are in the middle of a twelve game homestand and welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to Four Winds Field beginning Tuesday. Tuesday's game has a special start time of 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. This week also marks the first Education Day game on Wednesday as the Cubs invite area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m. The homestand continues Thursday - Sunday with limited tickets available for games on the weekend. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at SouthBendCubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2023
- South Bend Cubs Break April Attendance Record - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Score Six in the Ninth, Knock off South Bend, 9-5 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Basso Makes Return in Lugnuts' 2-0 Loss - Lansing Lugnuts
- Walker Hits Historic Homer in 4-1 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Fall 9-5 to Kernels in Front of 6,078 at FWF - South Bend Cubs
- Sky Carp Bounce Back with Win - Beloit Sky Carp
- Hjerpe's Dominant Outing Pushes Chiefs Past Wisconsin - Peoria Chiefs
- Early Deficit Too Much for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Shut Down Lansing, Win 2-0 on Wednesday Afternoon - Dayton Dragons
- Rained out on Road Again - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Coming to Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at Lake County Captains - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains vs TinCaps Postponed for Second Straight Day, Doubleheader Scheduled for May 6 - Lake County Captains
- Basso Returns to the Mound - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (11:05 AM Start at Lansing) - Dayton Dragons
- Pagan Walks It off in 11th - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.