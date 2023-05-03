South Bend Cubs Break April Attendance Record

SOUTH BEND, IN - Through the first twelve games of the 2023 season, the South Bend Cubs have already broken a longstanding record. The organization has set a new franchise April attendance record of 43,749 fans beating the previous mark of 40,114 set back in 2016.

"This is a huge milestone for our organization," said South Bend Cubs Owner and Chairman Andrew Berlin. "Historically, April is a month many Minor League Baseball teams in colder climates struggle to get fans to come out to the ballpark. Over the last eleven years, we've made Four Winds Field a destination where families and groups come together to enjoy an afternoon or evening and leave their worries outside the gates. This is just the beginning of what will surely be another record-breaking year for our franchise."

April is setting the organization up for another record-breaking year. Some of the club's top promotions of 2022 like Dino Day and Marvel Super Hero Day have been extended to full weekend promotions and Minor League Baseball's Best Promotion of 2022, Spin to Win Saturday, continues to grow in popularity with the addition of the $500 space. If a fan lands on that space, they will walk out with $500 cash.

Last week, the team announced the complete giveaway schedule including a franchise record four bobblehead giveaways. More details are available here.

"It's felt like early summer at the ballpark," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "I've worked in baseball for over 25 years and every team struggles in April. During my first season with the club in 2012, it took us almost 25 games to reach the same attendance mark we're at now. This truly is a testament to how much our organization has grown in the last eleven years."

The South Bend Cubs are in the middle of a twelve game homestand and welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to Four Winds Field beginning Tuesday. Tuesday's game has a special start time of 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. This week also marks the first Education Day game on Wednesday as the Cubs invite area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and gates open at 10:00 a.m. The homestand continues Thursday - Sunday with limited tickets available for games on the weekend. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance at SouthBendCubs.com.

