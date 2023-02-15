South Bend Cubs Baseball Is Back Special

Opening Night at Four Winds Field is just 56 days away. In honor of this milestone, the South Bend Cubs are bringing back last year's most popular ticket special, the Baseball is Back Ticket Package, as a continued effort to provide an affordable way to enjoy South Bend Cubs games this season.

This package includes four options for as low as 15 tickets for $150, an average cost of just $10 a ticket and it includes a ticket exchange policy. This means if a game is missed, you can exchange your ticket for any remaining game during the 2023 season, giving you every opportunity to use your tickets! Want to bring additional friends or family? You can also exchange multiple tickets into one game. The possibilities are endless!

Additional benefits with this special include:

Your games can be set for only weekends (Friday, Saturday & Sunday), weekdays (Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday) or any combination.

50% off parking (when purchased in advanced).

Convenience: Receive all your tickets in advance; No waiting in lines.

20% discount at the Cubs Den Team Store.

On-field batting practice.

Ticket exchange policy as mentioned above.

Pricing:

15 pack Dugout Box (behind home plate): $176.25 per pack, $11.75 per ticket

15 pack Field Box (end of dugouts to foul pole): $150.00 per pack, $10 per ticket

33 pack Dugout Box (behind home plate): $363 per pack, $11 per ticket

33 pack Field Box (end of dugouts to foul pole): $313.50 per pack, $9.50 per ticket

For more information or to reserve you tickets today, please call the South Bend Cubs front office at 574-235-9988 or email [email protected].

This special is available through March 17th or until seating availability is filled prior.

