South Bend Cubs AnnounceÂ 2019 College Scholarship Winners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs are pleased to announce three college-bound high school softball and baseball players from across northern Indiana and southwestern lower Michigan have each earned a $5,000 scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, senior applicants had to graduate in the spring of 2019, be an active participant in an organized softball or baseball program, and live in one of the 11 counties surrounding Four Winds Field in downtown South Bend. This is the fourth year the South Bend Cubs have awarded the scholarships.

When announcing the opportunity in the spring, South Bend Cubs Owner Andrew T. Berlin said the scholarships demonstrate support not just of softball and baseball, but also the team's commitment to the future leaders of the region. The application process opened in April.

"After a good amount of deliberation over a stellar applicant pool, today we can finally announce this year's list of winners," Berlin said. "These athletes represent the best in our region. They not only have the characteristics needed to succeed in softball and baseball, they're making an impact off the field. It's our hope that these scholarships will help them become the bright leaders of our future."

The 2019 South Bend Cubs Scholarship winners:

Jose Valle from Washington High School, South Bend, IN

Bailey Anson from Edwardsburg High School, Edwardsburg, MI

Sydnee Meredith from John Adams High School, South Bend, IN

All three scholarship winners will be recognized at the South Bend Cubs home game at Four Winds Field on Saturday, August 10.

