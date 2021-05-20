South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

SOUTH BEND, Indiana- The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2021 season. This Memorial Day weekend homestand hosts two Military Appreciation Days, Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. As part of the celebration, any active-duty military and armed forces veterans can claim 1 free ticket good for Saturday or Sunday night's game.

Service members and veterans are encouraged to pick up their tickets in advance and claim them by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and showing a military ID card or proof of service. Only 150 Military Appreciation tickets will be available for each game due to capacity limitations brought on by COVID-19.

Also in this homestand is a replica South Bend Cubs championship trophy giveaway happening Wednesday, May 26, among other exciting promotions.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Tuesday, May 25, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Triple Play Tuesday: Purchase a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda for just $12. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are not available for purchase on the day of the game.

Tail Wagging Tuesday: Bring your dog to the ballpark and enjoy the game. Owners must sign waiver prior to entry.

Wednesday, May 26, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First 1,000 fans receive a South Bend Cubs replica 2019 championship trophy.

Thursday, May 27, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long.

Friday, May 28, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks will begin immediately following the game.

Saturday, May 29, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Flat Screen Saturday: Fans in attendance could win one of nine 50-inch flat screen TVs. Must be 18 years or older to enter and must be present to win.

Military Appreciation Day: 1 free game ticket for any active-duty military and armed forces veteran. Claim ticket by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and showing a military ID card or proof of service. Only 150 Military Appreciation tickets are available due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Sunday, May 30, Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game.

Military Appreciation Day: 1 free game ticket for any active-duty military and armed forces veteran. Claim ticket by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office and showing a military ID card or proof of service. Only 150 Military Appreciation tickets are available due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The Cubs Den Team Store and the 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

As of Tuesday, May 18, 2021, fully vaccinated fans attending events at Four Winds Field are not required to wear any face covering. This change in protocol is in accordance with St. Joseph County Health Department's current mask and safety guidelines. And follows Major League Baseball's most recent safety plan directing minor league teams to follow local and state authority guidance regarding face coverings. MLB's safety plan still recommends that non-vaccinated individuals continue to wear a mask at all MLB and MiLB ballparks.

South Bend Cubs fans' tickets will have a stadium section for their seat(s). That section will be General Admission seating, where fans are asked to socially distance from people that are not part of their group.

There will be multiple hand sanitizer stations available throughout the stadium including by the entry gates, outside the restrooms, and by the concessions stands.

Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19 or been around anyone with Covid-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event.

