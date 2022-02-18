South Bend Cubs Announce 2022 Weekly Promotions

February 18, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs Schedule was released back in September and features 66 home games at Four Winds Field. Those 66 home games are packed with promotions featuring fan favorites, baseball classics, an exciting new twist on Saturdays and plenty of fireworks.

Tuesdays are once again an exciting start to the week with multiple promotions, including Triple Play Tuesday presented by Kayem Foods. This trifecta of a deal includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda, all for just $13 if you purchase in advance of game day. Fans can purchase the Triple Play Tuesday deal on game day for $14. Tuesdays also mark the return of Tail Wagging Tuesday. Fans can bring their dog to the park and enjoy the game with their furry friend. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry.

The perpetually popular Giveaway Wednesday returns with fans receiving a special South Bend Cubs apparel or collectable item (quantities vary). This promotion excludes Wednesday nights with fireworks and 11 am games (May 4, May 25 and June 8).

Returning this season is one of the most beloved Minor League Baseball promotions on Thursday nights. Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear features 16 oz. domestic draft beer and 24 oz. fountain sodas for just $2 all game long.

The biggest fireworks show in Michiana blasts off on Fridays at Four Winds Field. Twelve Fantastic Friday Fireworks are on the schedule plus additional post-game fireworks on May 29, June 8, July 4, and September 4. Fantastic Friday Fireworks are presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and Sunny 101.5, with first pitch times scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

More weekend excitement has been added as Flat Screen Saturday will become Spin to Win Saturday. Nine lucky fans ages 18 and over will "come on down" and have a chance to spin the prize wheel to win one of six amazing prizes including a 50" TV or iPad. Fans must register to enter and must be present to win.

Sunday is still FUNday at Four Winds Field. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special giveaway item and it's fun for the whole family if you arrive early as players will be signing autographs on the concourse and fans can play catch on the field before the game. This promotion is subject to health and safety guidelines outline by Major League Baseball.

Additional details on theme nights and specific giveaways for the 2022 season will be announced next week. Opening Day for the South Bend Cubs is on April 8 at 7:05 p.m. at Four Winds Field versus the Quad Cities River Bandits.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from February 18, 2022

South Bend Cubs Announce 2022 Weekly Promotions - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.