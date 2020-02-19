South Bend Cubs Announce 2020 Weekly Promotional Schedule

February 19, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - Opening Night at Four Winds Field is exactly 50 days away and today South Bend Cubs have announced their Weekly Promotional Schedule so fans can plan their 2020 seasons. Off the success of last year's addition to the lineup, Dog Day Monday and $2 Tuesday will return for 2020.

On Dog Day Monday, fans can bring their dog to the ballpark and enjoy select $2 menu items (hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts). Kids 12 and under will also receive free admission to the Toyota Fun Zone. Plus, enjoy Paws and Claws drink specials. White Claw Hard Seltzers will be available at a special discount. Dog Day Monday offers excludes games on May 18 and 25.

Fans looking for special ticket pricing will love the return of $2 Tuesday. Field box tickets are only $2 but must be purchased online and in advance. Tickets will be regular price on game day. Two-dollar tickets will not be offered on May 19, June 9, or August 4. Every other Tuesday home game will have $2 pricing.

Every Wednesday home game, fans will be treated to a special giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Giveaway Wednesday will receive a South Bend Cubs item. Giveaways to include bobbleheads, blankets, hats and more. Specific items will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thirsty Thursday has been a staple promotion at Four Winds Field for more than 20 years. Every Thursday, fans can enjoy $2 24-ounce fountain sodas and 16-ounce domestic draft beer all game long.

The biggest fireworks display in the region blasts off on Fridays from downtown South Bend. Eleven Fantastic Friday Fireworks nights are on the schedule in addition to post-game fireworks on April 9, May 24, June 9, July 2, and August 4. One notable change on Friday games are the start times. All Friday games in 2020 will start at 7:05 p.m. ET.

On Saturdays, fans 18 & over can enter to win a new 50-inch flat screen TV. Drawings for TVs occur every inning but fans must be present to win. Registration tables are located next to the Toyota Fun Zone beyond left field wall.

Finally, Sundae FUNday returns with pre-game catch on the field and a special pre-game autograph session with the South Bend Cubs. Autographs with the players and coaches occur on the concourse from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET. Plus, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a special giveaway, excludes May 24.

Gates open 1 hour and 5 minutes prior to game time for Monday - Thursday games. Gates open 2 hours and 5 minutes prior to game time for Friday - Sunday games. All game times and promotions are subject to change. Theme nights and giveaways for the 2020 season will be announced in the coming weeks.

Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for April 9 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Lake County Captains. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

