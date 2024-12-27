South Bay Lakers vs. Cleveland Charge - Game Highlights
December 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
South Bay Lakers YouTube Video
Check out the South Bay Lakers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Fall in Regular Season Opener at Mexico City, 105-94 - Iowa Wolves
- Vipers Fall to Warriors in Regular Season Opener - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Skyhawks Fall to Magic, 115-107 - College Park Skyhawks
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Regular Season Opener - South Bay Lakers
- Maine Celtics Fall in Regular Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Squadron Open Regular Season with Overtime Win Against Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Dowtin Downs Windy City, Coats Win 116-97 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Gold Earns A Commanding Victory Over The Celtics To Open Up The Regular Season 120-103 - Grand Rapids Gold
- Record Crowd Sees Charge Defeat Lakers - Cleveland Charge
- Herd Defeated in First Regular Season Game - Wisconsin Herd
- EJ Liddell Tallies Season-High 29 Points, Windy City Falls in First Regular Season Contest - Windy City Bulls
- Stars Fall to Mad Ants in First Game of Regular Season Road Trip - Salt Lake City Stars
- Mad Ants Start Regular Season with Double-Digit Win - Indiana Mad Ants
- 905 Drop Regular Season Opener in Overtime - Raptors 905
- Stars Acquire Dereon Seabron - Salt Lake City Stars
- Long Island Nets Acquire Tre Scott - Long Island Nets
- Santa Cruz Warriors Close out NBA G League Winter Showcase with 112-107 Victory over the Windy City Bulls - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bay Lakers Stories
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Regular Season Opener
- South Bay Closes Out Winter Showcase With Victory Over Osceola
- South Bay Falls to Greensboro at Showcase Opener
- Devonte' Graham Shines in Debut, South Bay Falls to Valley
- South Bay Lakers Sign Guard Devonte' Graham