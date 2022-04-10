Sounds Topple Bulls 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Bulls third baseman Jonathan Aranda drove in two runs and right-hander Robert Dugger opened with three shutout frames, however a four-run seventh inning highlighting by Sounds shortstop Brice Turang's go-ahead run-scoring double led Nashville to a 4-3 win over Durham on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

Aranda drove in the game's first two runs, via an RBI groundout in the third, followed by a sacrifice fly in the fifth. SS Ford Proctor's run scoring base knock in the seventh would extend the Bulls' advantage to three before the Sounds countered with their rally in the bottom of the frame.

3B Weston Wilson and C Mario Feliciano bashed back-to-back RBI singles prior to SS Andruw Monasterio's game-tying sacrifice fly. Turang would follow by smashing an RBI double to left to give Nashville their first and only lead.

Turang and Wilson (2-3, R, RBI) each collected multi-hit efforts, while no Bulls hitters tallied two or more hits, though 2B Isaac Paredes reached base three times via a triple and two bases on balls. Proctor has recorded hits in all four games he has played thus far in 2022, recording six hits in 13 at-bats.

Sounds reliever Luke Barner (1.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K) earned the victory, while Luis Perdomo (1.0 IP, 3 K) notched the save. Durham righty Easton McGee (3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 K) suffered the defeat after Dugger (3.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 3 K) began by firing three scoreless innings

Following a league-wide off day on Monday, the Bulls begin their 2022 home slate at Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a six-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12, with post-game fireworks scheduled as well. First pitch for Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is scheduled for 6:35pm. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

