Sounds to Host Job Fairs at First Tennessee Park on January 30 and February 6

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will host two job fairs at First Tennessee Park in preparation for the 2019 season. The team is seeking outgoing, energetic and fan-friendly individuals to become part of the game-day staff for 70 home games and other outside events.

The Sounds and Centerplate, the team's food and beverage provider, will combine to hire between 350-400 part-time employees to operate First Tennessee Park during the upcoming season.

Positions to be hired include ticket office, fan hosts, parking attendants, merchandise cashiers, custodial, legend racers, bat boys and grounds crew. In addition, Centerplate positions include concessions, cooks, servers, cashiers, catering attendants and warehouse workers.

"The energetic, fan-friendly atmosphere at First Tennessee Park starts with our game-day staff," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "We're inviting the most outgoing, spirited individuals to help us provide the very best customer service possible at Sounds games."

WHO: Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and Centerplate

WHAT: 2019 Seasonal Employee Job Fair

WHEN: Wednesday, January 30 and Wednesday, February 6. Both job fairs are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: First Tennessee Park - Club Level. Attendees should enter through the glass Club Entrance doors adjacent to the ticket office on Junior Gilliam Way.

All positions offer flexible hours and schedules, shifts ranging from four to six hours in length, and hourly wages varying by position.

Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Sounds or Centerplate staff member.

The 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball begins on Thursday, April 4 when the Nashville Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at First Tennessee Park. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

