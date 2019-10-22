Sounds to Host Job Fair for GLOW Nashville on Monday, October 28 at First Tennessee Park

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will host a job fair for part-time employment in preparation for the must-see holiday attraction GLOW Nashville on Monday, October 28 at First Tennessee Park.

The Sounds and Centerplate, the team's food and beverage provider, will combine to hire approximately 150 employees to operate Nashville's brightest Christmas experience from November 22 through December 31.

Positions to be hired include guest relations, ticketing, concessions cooks, dishwashers, cashiers, catering and bartenders (must have TABC Server Permit). Age requirements vary from 16 to 18 depending on the position.

As the newest must-see holiday attraction in the Southeast, GLOW Nashville will feature one of the country's tallest Christmas trees, millions of lights adorning larger-than-life sculptures, epic ice skating and tubing experiences, a life-size Santa's workshop and many more immersive activities designed to create memories for all ages.

WHO: Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and Centerplate

WHAT: GLOW Nashville Job Fair

WHEN: Monday, October 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: First Tennessee Park - Club Level. Attendees should enter through the glass Club & Suite Entrance doors adjacent to the ticket office on Junior Gilliam Way.

All positions offer flexible hours and schedules, shifts ranging from four to eight hours in length, and hourly wages varying by position.

Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Sounds or Centerplate staff member and should bring two forms of government issued identification (one with a picture).

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

