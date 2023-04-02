Sounds Fall to Bats in Third-Straight Extra Inning Contest
April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds forced extra innings for the third straight game but fell 5-2 to the Louisville Bats in front of 7,134 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Sounds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second inning, rallying with two outs against starter Chase Anderson and plating runs on singles by Andruw Monasterio and Brian Navarreto. But the Sounds fell quiet on offense as Louisville chipped away, scoring one on TJ Hopkins' fourth-inning double and knotting the game at two apiece with Nick Martini's sixth inning double.
Nashville starter Janson Junk held the Bats in check for the first five innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out five in his Milwaukee organization debut but did not factor into the decision.
After Martini's game-tying double in the sixth off Clayton Andrews, relievers Cam Robinson and Ethan Small combined to escape potential jams. Robinson induced a double play in the seventh while Small struck out back-to-back batters in the eighth.
The Bats plated three runs in the top of the tenth, capitalizing on back-to-back walks by J.C. Mejia and a Sounds fielding error.
Eddy Alvarez reached three times in a 0-for-1 performance (R, 2 BB, HBP). Jon Singleton's double in the sixth inning was the Sounds' sole extra-base hit.
The Sounds kick off a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. Right-hander Robert Stock starts for the Sounds, with the Redbirds' starter to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
This is the first time the Sounds have had three consecutive games go to extra innings dating back to at least the 2004 season.
Counting the end of the 2022 regular season, Sal Frelick has a 44-game on-base streak with the Sounds. Frelick is the only Sounds player to reach in all three contests this season.
The Sounds are hitting .200 (7-for-35) with runners in scoring position through the first three games of the season.
