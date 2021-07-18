Sounds Fall in Series Finale, Lose Third Straight

NASHVILLE - The Louisville Bats defeated the Nashville Sounds 4-2 in the series finale Sunday night at First Horizon Park. The two clubs split the six-game set with Nashville winning the first three games and Louisville wining the last three.

Narcisco Crook gave the Bats a 2-0 advantage in the fourth inning with a double to center field. Dustin Peterson singled to lead off the bottom half of the fourth and was driven in on a double by Luke Maile to cut the Louisville lead to 2-1.

The Bats extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth on a single from Max Schrock. The Sounds got the run right back in the bottom half of the fifth as Peterson singled home a run to make it 3-2, Louisville.

Crook gave the Bats an insurance run in the sixth with a solo home to put Louisville up 4-2.

The bullpen was a bright spot for Nashville, Chad Sobotka, Quintin Torres-Costa and Eric Yardley combined to pitch three scoreless innings.

Nashville will enjoy an off day Monday before opening a six-game series at Jacksonville Tuesday night. Left-hander Blaine Hardy (3-4, 3.69) will start for the Sounds against right-hander Paul Campbell (0-0, 0.00) for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have lost three straight games at First Horizon Park for the first time this season and have lost at least three straight for the first time since June 12-16 (four straight).

Nashville split the six-game series and is 6-6 vs. Louisville in 2021.

Alec Bettinger allowed season-highs with Nashville in earned runs (4) and hits (9).

Dustin Peterson had his second three-hit game of the season (last - 5/19 vs. GWN).

