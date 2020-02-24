Sounds Announce Weekly Promotions for 2020 Season

NASHVILLE - Complete with returning fan favorites, the Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its weekly promotions for the 2020 season. The 70-game home schedule at First Horizon Park begins with a Throwback Thursday on April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs on Opening Day at 6:35 p.m.

Other popular weekly promotions include Kroger Plus Mondays, Tito's Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays, Winning Wednesdays, FOX 17 News Friday Fireworks, Hit City Saturdays and Sunday Family Fun Days.

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2020 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Kroger Plus Mondays (10 Dates): Score a "Family 4-Pack" of Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain sodas for just $44 when showing a Kroger Plus shopper's card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer subject to availability. Phone and internet orders are not available for this promotion.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday (8): 2019's most pup-ular promotion returns in 2020. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville's pups and their masters. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization.

Winning Wednesday (7): Returning for the second consecutive season is Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi. Come on a Wednesday for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans on each Wednesday are guaranteed a free prize or offer via scratch-off.

Throwback Thursdays (12): We're going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Friday Fireworks (11): First is the action on the field and second is the FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show every Friday.

Hit City Saturdays (11): The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like Third and Home and The Band Box.

Sunday Family Fun Day (11): As always, it's all about families on Sundays. With pregame autographs presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon. Additionally, fans can expect children-focused giveaways for select Sunday games.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, WSMV News 4, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio and FOX 17 News.

The full 2020 promotional schedule will be announced on Wednesday, February 26.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

