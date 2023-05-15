Sounds Announce Summer Six-Pack Ticket Package

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today a new ticket package, the Summer Six-Pack, that gives fans access to six games from June through August. All Summer Six-Pack plans include the fans choice of six games from designated Thursday through Sunday home games. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Fans can select six games to enjoy throughout the summer available in seating locations throughout the ballpark including the Select section ($119 plus tax), Premium section ($159 plus tax) and the Club seats ($189 plus tax).

Choose one of the four days of the week, with dates for each Summer Six-Pack option listed below:

Thursday option - June 15, June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17 Friday option - June 16, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 4, August 18 Saturday option - June 17, June 24, July 8, July 22, August 5, August 19 Sunday option - June 18, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 6, August 20

Notable opponents during the Sounds summer include games against the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) and Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox).

Other promotions during the Sounds summer includes 615 Night Celebration (Thursday, June 15), Copa de la Diversión Nights (Friday, June 16, Friday, August 4 and Sunday, August 20), Pride Night (Thursday, June 22), The Nine and 45th Season Celebration (Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26), Stand Up To Cancer Night (Friday, August 4), Augtoberfest (Saturday, August 5) and Star Wars Night (Saturday, August 19).

Giveaway nights for the Saturday package include the Nashville Travel Map Blanket presented by Farm Bureau Health Plan (June 24), Nashville Hot Chicken Passport (July 8), Throwback Corduroy Hat presented by Advance Financial (July 22), Cooler Sling (August 5) and Star Wars Light Saber (August 19, first 2,000 fans). All giveaways are for the first 1,000 fans through the gates unless otherwise noted.

The Summer Six-Pack package does not include parking. Tickets cannot be exchanged for other game dates. The Sounds rainout policy still applies.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

