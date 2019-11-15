Sounds Announce 2020 Schedule

November 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its 2020 schedule, complete with home and away game times for all 140 games.

The 43rd season in club history begins at First Horizon Park on Thursday, April 9 as the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Opening Day is part of a season-opening five-game homestand. It's the second consecutive season the Sounds begin the season in Nashville.

"We're already looking forward to and planning an exciting 2020 season for the best fans in Minor League Baseball," said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. "We can't wait to showcase the new amenities of First Horizon Park in year two of our affiliation with the Texas Rangers."

Following the season-opening five-game homestand, the Sounds travel to Oklahoma City and Wichita, Kan. for a seven-game road trip. The Dodgers welcome the Sounds for their 2020 Opening Day on Tuesday, April 14 as part of a three-game set. The newest franchise in the Pacific Coast League is the Wichita Wind Surge, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins relocated from New Orleans. The Sounds fly into Wichita for a four-game series from April 17-20.

Notable home games during the 2020 season include Easter Sunday on April 12 (2:05 p.m. vs. Iowa), Mother's Day on May 10 (2:05 p.m. vs. Round Rock) and Memorial Day on May 25 (12:05 p.m. vs. Oklahoma City). The Sounds will also play at home on July 3 (7:05 p.m. vs. Round Rock) when the team hosts its annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show.

First Horizon Park and the Nashville Sounds will host 10 different homestands to fill the 70-game 2020 home schedule. The team will host one four-game stand, one five-game, one six-game, three seven-game homestands, two eight-game homestands and two nine-game homestands.

The longest road trip of the season is a 13-game swing to Memphis (May 26-29), Wichita (May 30-June 2) and Round Rock, Texas (June 3-7).

Nashville will play a total of 18 day games in 2020, including six at First Horizon Park.

33 weekend dates fill the home schedule, including 11 Friday games, 11 Saturday dates and 11 Sunday contests.

A full 2020 promotional schedule will be released in February. Group hospitality areas go on sale Monday, January 6 and individual game tickets will be available for purchase in March.

2020 season ticket memberships are on sale now through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.