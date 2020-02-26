Sounds Announce 2020 Promotions Schedule

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its full promotions schedule for the 2020 season at First Horizon Park. The 70-game home slate includes 15 fireworks shows, themed weekends and numerous giveaways.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. at the First Horizon Park ticket office, online at www.nashvillesounds.com, or by phone at 615-690-HITS ext. 2.

Opening Weekend presented by First Horizon begins Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. Fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show on Opening Day. Additional Opening Day details will be revealed in late March.

The Hit City Opening Day Bundle goes on sale Thursday, March 5 and starts at $50 (tax & fees not included). It includes a limited edition Hit City hat, an all-you-can-eat buffet ticket with soda, water, lemonade and tea (1.5-hour service), access to Hit City Hall, the ballpark's newest group hospitality area featuring an elevated experience in a climate controlled party tent, and fan choice of a Corner or Select section ticket on the first base side.

The Opening Weekend celebration continues Friday, April 10 with the 2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 4,000 fans presented by FOX 17 News, and fans are invited to stay for the FOX 17 News postgame fireworks. Opening Weekend concludes on Easter Sunday, April 12, with the 2020 Team Photo Giveaway presented by the Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to all fans. Postgame activities include Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon and catch on the field for all fans.

First Horizon Park's traditional fifth inning Country Legends Race will be represented with four separate giveaway dates in 2020, all presented by First Horizon. It starts on Sunday, May 17 as the first 2,000 fans can collect the Johnny Cash Wind-Up Figurine Giveaway. The Wind-Up Figurine Giveaway series continues with Reba McEntire on Sunday, June 14. The final two in the series are George Jones on Sunday, July 19 and Dolly Parton on Sunday, August 16. All four giveaways will be for the first 2,000 fans.

Themed weekends return to First Horizon Park this season beginning Friday, May 8 for 2000s Weekend. The celebration of the 2000s includes Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, May 9. The Sounds will wear Nickelodeon-themed jerseys featuring SpongeBob SquarePants on Friday and Saturday with a jersey auction scheduled for Saturday.

On June 26 and 27, the Sounds will again participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la DiversiÃ³nï¿½ (Fun Cup™) event and transform into Vihuelas de Nashville, complete with specialty jerseys and hats. On Saturday, June 27, the first 2,000 fans will take home the Sugar Skull Mug Giveaway. Additionally, on Saturday fans will have the opportunity to participate in the specialty jersey auction.

Star Wars Weekend is set for July 17 and 18 with a Lightsaber Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans on Friday. Saturday will be complete with Star Wars character appearances and a specialty jersey auction.

A total of 18 giveaways are sprinkled throughout the schedule, with many falling on Thursdays and Sundays.

On Thursday, April 23 the first 2,000 fans receive the Summer Tour T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Ashley HomeStore. The Thursday giveaways continue May 7 with the Velcro Hat Giveaway (four interchangeable logo patches) to the first 2,000 fans presented by DEX Imaging. Other Thursday giveaways include the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on May 21 and the Stainless Steel Tumbler Giveaway presented by the Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers to the first 2,000 fans on July 23.

Two popular giveaways make their way to Sunday in 2020 with the Kids Booster Towel Giveaway presented by the Nashville Sounds Foundation to the first 1,000 children ages 12 and under and the Nashville Sounds/Texas Rangers Duffle Bag Giveaway presented by The Smile Generation to the first 2,000 fans on August 2.

Memorial Day Weekend will be full of excitement at First Horizon Park with a postgame fireworks show scheduled for Sunday, May 24 and the Stars and Stripes Backpack Giveaway presented by Advance Financial to the first 2,000 fans on Memorial Day.

The Sounds are teaming up with their crosstown friends to bring the Nashville Predators Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Vanderbilt Health to the first 1,000 adults and 1,000 children on Saturday, June 13. The Predators Energy Team and Gnash will be on hand for additional festivities.

First Horizon Park will be a popular Nashville venue for the Independence Day celebration with back-to-back fireworks shows on Thursday, July 2 presented by Nashville International Airport and Friday, July 3 presented by FOX 17 News.

A pair of giveaways highlight the final weekend of the home schedule. On Friday, August 28, the first 4,000 fans can take home the 2021 Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by FOX 17 News. The penultimate home game of the 2020 season features the University of Tennessee Apron Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by First Horizon on August 29.

Several individual theme nights scatter the 2020 promotions schedule, including:

April 25: Discovering Greatness: The Contributions of African Americans in Nashville - The Sounds celebrate the 100th anniversary of Negro League Baseball with a special pregame event panel featuring prominent African American leaders in the Nashville area.

May 4: AASC Peanut Free Night presented by Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center - We go peanut free with this annual promotion to ensure fans with peanut allergies can enjoy a night at the ballpark worry free.

May 16: Armed Forces Day - The Sounds pay tribute to all men and women of the armed forces while players wear special military jerseys. Each branch of the military will be recognized during special in-between inning celebrations. Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices by offering their government-issued military I.D. at the Sounds Ticket Office.

June 28: Senior Day presented by Amerigroup - Sounds Fans 55 & older get their chance to run the bases postgame and can take advantage of a $2.00 discount on single-game tickets. Silver Sounds Club members receive complimentary admission to Senior Day and one lucky member will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game.

June 29: Pride Night - The Nashville Sounds continue to support everybody at First Horizon Park. We celebrate the LGBTQ community by promoting acceptance and inclusion for all members of Middle Tennessee communities.

July 31: Stand Up To Cancer Night - Join the Sounds as we honor the fighters and survivors by raising funds for Stand Up To Cancer. All fans are invited to join the players and staff with a Stand Up To Cancer placard as we briefly pause the game in the middle of an inning to recognize those who are in the fight against cancer.

August 1: Bachville Night - For a second time at First Horizon Park, fans can mix and mingle with contestants from ABC's hit reality show "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" in a special pregame Q&A session and cocktail hour.

August 14: By One Vote: Tennessee Tips the Ballot - Fans are invited to participate in a special pregame event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, learning about women's suffrage and how baseball in Tennessee contributed to America's history.

August 27: Paradise at the Park - We celebrate the return of the Paradise Park, a Broadway favorite to many. Join the party at The Band Box and enjoy Paradise Park staples such as grilled cheese sandwiches, tater tots, corn dogs and Natural Light pitchers.

The complete list of weekly promotions for the 2020 season at First Horizon Park are listed below.

Kroger Plus Mondays (10 Dates): Score a "Family 4-Pack" of Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain sodas for just $44 when showing a Kroger Plus shopper's card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer subject to availability. Phone and internet orders are not available for this promotion.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday (8): 2019's most pup-ular promotion returns in 2020. Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays when First Horizon Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville's pups and their masters. Tickets start at $25 ($20 for owners; $5 for dog) with all dog ticket proceeds from each Tuesday game benefitting a local nonprofit organization.

Winning Wednesday (7): Returning for the second consecutive season is Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi. Come on a Wednesday for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans on each Wednesday are guaranteed a free prize or offer via scratch-off.

Throwback Thursdays (12): We're going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

FOX 17 News Friday Fireworks (11): First is the action on the field and second is the FOX 17 News postgame fireworks show every Friday.

Hit City Saturdays (11): The roar of the crowd at First Horizon Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like Third and Home and The Band Box.

Sunday Family Fun Day (11): As always, it's all about families on Sundays. With pregame autographs presented by the Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon. Additionally, fans can expect children-focused giveaways for select Sunday games.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section - subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government-issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).

The Nashville Sounds' media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, WSMV News 4, 104.5 The Zone, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News and Midwest Communications (96.3 JACK-fm, Mix 92.9 and i106.7).

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

