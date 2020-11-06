Sounds' 2020 Holiday Bundle on Sale Now

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its annual Holiday Bundle is now on sale. The 2020 Holiday Bundle is fully customizable with three ornament options, two hat options, and two ticket plan options. Customizable Holiday Bundles can be purchased at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday.

The $99 Holiday Bundle includes:

Six (6) Corner Section ticket vouchers to a 2021 game.

Nashville Sounds Campfire Mug.

Choice between a Red Sounds Hat featuring Navy "N" ('47 Brand) or Navy Sounds Hat featuring Red "N" ('47 Brand).

Choice between a Nashville Sounds Baseball Sweater Ornament, Equipment Ornament or Tri-Star Ornament.

The $149 Holiday Bundle includes:

Six (6) Select Section ticket vouchers to a 2021 game.

Nashville Sounds Campfire Mug.

Choice between a Red Sounds Hat featuring Navy "N" ('47 Brand) or Navy Sounds Hat featuring Red "N" ('47 Brand).

Choice between a Nashville Sounds Baseball Sweater Ornament, Equipment Ornament or Tri-Star Ornament.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude on Friday, December 11 at 11:59 p.m. to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Sales tax and fees are not included in the $99 and $149 price points.

All ticket vouchers will be delivered digitally to the buyer or the gift recipient. 2021 ticket vouchers can be used for any game except Opening Day (Date TBD), Memorial Day, July 3, or July 4 (subject to availability).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date. For more information on 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail [email protected]

