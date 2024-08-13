Sports stats



Seattle Sounders FC

@SoundersFC Battled It out vs. Pumas to Advance to @LeaguesCup Quarterfinals!

August 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #seattlesoundersfc #pumas

Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central