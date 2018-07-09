Sound Tigers Sign Five to AHL Contracts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that forwards Ben Holmstrom, Connor Jones, Ryan Bourque and Chris Bourque, as well as goaltender Jeremy Smith, have agreed to terms on American Hockey League deals.

Holmstrom, 31, served as Bridgeport's captain each of the last three seasons and is the only Sound Tigers player who has appeared in every game during that span. Last season, Holmstrom notched 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) and 101 penalty minutes in 76 contests.

A native of Colorado Springs, Colo., Holmstrom has played 546 AHL games with the Sound Tigers, Adirondack Phantoms and Charlotte Checkers, recording 203 points (76 goals, 127 assists) and 815 penalty minutes. He served as Adirondack's captain from 2011-14 and was an alternate captain with Charlotte in 2014-15. In addition, Holmstrom has played seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers, including his NHL debut on March 3, 2011.

Prior to turning pro, the 6'1, 201-pound center spent four seasons at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell from 2006-10. He compiled 84 points (26 goals, 58 assists) and 201 penalty minutes in 144 games with the River Hawks.

Jones, 27, played 68 games with the Sound Tigers last season and scored eight goals, a personal AHL career-high. He added nine assists for 17 points and also accumulated 70 penalty minutes. A native of Trail, B.C., Jones made his NHL debut with the Islanders in 2016-17, appearing in four games. In the AHL, he has collected 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 223 career games between the Sound Tigers and Oklahoma City Barons. Prior to turning pro, Jones spent four seasons at Quinnipiac University, recording 129 points (49 goals, 80 assists) and 151 penalty minutes in 153 games with the Bobcats. He served as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons and finished in the top five on the team in scoring all four years.

Ryan Bourque, 27, ranked fifth on the Sound Tigers in scoring last season with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 75 games. He was fourth on the team in goals and finished second with a plus-10 rating. The Topsfield, Mass. native spent each of the previous two seasons with the Hershey Bears and was a key contributor to the team's Calder Cup Finals run in 2015. Prior to his time in Hershey, Bourque played parts of five seasons in Hartford, between the Wolf Pack and Connecticut Whale, and served as team captain during the 2015-16 campaign. He has 175 points (74 goals, 101 assists) in 472 AHL games dating back to his pro debut in 2011.

Chris Bourque, 32, is a three-time Calder Cup champion (2006, 2009, 2010) and six-time AHL All-Star - tied for the most ever. He is tied for 24th on the league's all-time scoring list with 692 points (236 goals, 456 assists) in 722 games between the Bears, Wolf Pack, Providence Bruins and Portland Pirates. The 5'8, 175-pound forward also ranks 15th all-time in assists and is the AHL's active scoring leader. He received the Les Cunningham Award, given to the AHL's MVP, in 2015-16 and captured two scoring titles (2011-12, 2015-16). In addition to his regular-season success, Bourque is the AHL's all-time leader in playoff assists (82), ranks fourth in points (117) and second in games played (133). Bourque won the Jack Butterfield Trophy, as the postseason MVP (2010). Bourque was chosen to represent the United States of America at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea where he scored two assists in five games.

Bourque spent each of the last three seasons with Hershey and led the team in scoring last year, collecting 53 points (17 goals, 36 assists) in 64 games. He was initially selected by the Washington Capitals in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft. He has eight points (two goals and six assists) in 51 combined games with the Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins.

Smith, 29, played 30 games with Charlotte last season and went 13-13-1 with a 2.71 goals-against-average and .902 save percentage. He made his NHL debut in 2016-17 and played in 10 games with the Colorado Avalanche, going 1-6-1 with a 3.54 goals-against average. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round (54th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Smith has played 265 career AHL games with the Checkers, Bruins, Milwaukee Admirals, Springfield Falcons, Iowa Wild and San Antonio Rampage. He boasts a 132-98-24 record with a 2.43 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

