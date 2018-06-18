Sound Tigers Boost Excitement, Value for All Ticket Holders

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers are proud to announce two new initiatives that drastically boost excitement, value, and benefits for all first-time and returning plan holders.

The Sound Tigers' all-new ticket holder referral program is designed to reward those who help fill the stands. In addition, the team is also giving away some of the most sought-after prizes during the month of July like autographed jerseys, a VIP suite, or lunch with head coach Brent Thompson. Just place a deposit on any ticket package (full season, 20-game, 10-game) and you are automatically entered into the daily drawings.

2018-19 ticket plans are more affordable than ever and offer savings of at least 30% from the box office price - the highest percentage of savings in team history. See the new and improved pricing structures options for FULL SEASON pricing and FLEX PLAN pricing here.

Plan Holder Referral Program

All Sound Tigers ticket holders are encouraged to refer a friend for the 2018-19 season. If that individual purchases a new plan, no matter if it's a full season or flex package, you immediately receive 10% of that purchase in "Tiger Bucks," which can be redeemed at any concession or merchandise stand at Webster Bank Arena.

To participate today, renew your ticket plan by contacting Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813, or directly through your account representative. In order to qualify:

The referring member must retain current status of their ticket plan and be paid in full.

The referred customer must pay their ticket plan in full before you receive the benefit.

The referred customer must be a new buyer, and not one who has had a ticket plan during or after the 2016-17 season.

Related corporate entities or members with the same physical and/or mailing address are not eligible. Summer Lovin' July Prize Giveaway

Each weekday in July, the Sound Tigers will randomly select one ticket holder to win a great prize, which can include anything from merchandise to gift cards to a VIP suite at a Sound Tigers game in 2018-19. Just put down a deposit on any season ticket package (full season, 20-game, 10-game) and you are automatically entered into the daily drawings.

Winners will be contacted by a team representative and also listed at SoundTigers.com. Plan holders can only win once.

CALENDAR

7/2 - Four (4) center-ice tickets to the 2018-19 home opener

7/3 - $40 gift card to Harlan Haus

7/4 - Upgrade season ticket seat free of charge (2018-19)

7/5 - Game-worn jersey from 2017-18 season

7/6 - Autographed puck

7/9 - $40 gift card to Riverview Bistro

7/10 - $40 in Tiger Bucks

7/11 - Four (4) tickets to a family show at Webster Bank Arena

7/12 - Game-worn jersey from 2017-18 season

7/13 - 10 group tickets to a 2018-19 Sound Tigers home game

7/16 - 14-person VIP suite to a 2018-19 Sound Tigers home game

7/17 - Team-signed jersey (2018-19)

7/18 - $40 gift card to Riverview Bistro

7/19 - Game-worn jersey from 2017-18 season

7/20 - Autographed photo

7/23 - $40 gift card to Harlan Haus

7/24 - $40 in Tiger Bucks

7/25 - Four (4) center-ice tickets to the 2018-19 home opener

7/26 - Game-worn jersey from 2017-18 season

7/27 - Lunch with coach Brent Thompson at The Original Vazzy's

7/30 - 14-person VIP suite to a 2018-19 Sound Tigers home game

7/31 - Four (4) tickets to a family show at Webster Bank Arena

To reserve season tickets or pay off your remaining balance, please contact Brad Dworin at 203-345-4813 or your account representative. All prizes with a specific date, seating location, or player memorabilia will be at the sole discretion of the Sound Tigers. All prizes must also be used by the final Sound Tigers' home game of the 2018-19 season.

