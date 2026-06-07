"SORTOOOOO!!!!! SAN ANTONIO LEADS!!!"
Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Rafferty Pedder scored an 89th-minute equalizer to earn Sporting Club Jacksonville a 4-4 draw against San Antonio FC on Wednesday night at Hodges Stadium after the visitors had rallied from a three-goal halftime deficit behind a pair of goals by Christian Sorto only to have victory denied at the death.
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