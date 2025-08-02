NWSL Houston Dash

Sophie Schmidt. Right Place, Right Time#nwsl

August 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash YouTube Video


Check out the Houston Dash Statistics



National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central