Sophia Wilson's 50th Goal & MORE: All Goals

Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Catch up on all the goals from NWSL Matchweek 11.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 8, 2026

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