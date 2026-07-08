Sophia Wilson's 50th Goal & MORE: All Goals
Published on July 8, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video
Catch up on all the goals from NWSL Matchweek 11.
Check out the National Women's Soccer League Statistics
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