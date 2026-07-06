Sophia Wilson with the Backheel Pass and the PERFECT Finish #nwsl #soccer #football
Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026
- Chicago Stars FC Come from Behind to Beat Utah Royals FC, 3-2 - Chicago Stars FC
- Utah Royals Fall in 3-2 Battle against Chicago Stars - Utah Royals FC
- Courage Storm Back behind Sanchez Brace, Exit Break with a Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Storm Back behind Sanchez Brace, Exit Break with a Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Storm Back behind Sanchez Brace, Exit Break with a Win - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Bay FC start Fast, draw 2-2 Sunday at Boston Legacy FC - Bay FC
- Boston Legacy Fight Back with Two Goals to Earn Point from Bay FC - Boston Legacy FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Announce Midseason Roster Update
- Defender Sam Hiatt Signs Portland Thorns Contract Extension
- Portland Thorns Fall 3-4 to San Diego Wave in Midseason Friendly
- Defender Daiane Transferred to C.F. Monterrey Femenil
- Portland Thorns Exercise Marie Müller's 2027 Club Option