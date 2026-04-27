Sophia Wilson Scores Her First Goal Since Returning from Maternity Leave

Published on April 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 26, 2026

Angel City Football Club Falls to Portland Thorns in Stoppage-Time Thriller - Angel City FC

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