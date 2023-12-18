Soper Called up to Rapid City

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced defenseman Kyle Soper has been called up to the ECHL's Rapid City Rush Monday.

"We are happy for Kyle to get the opportunity with Rapid City," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "His game continues to get better each week, and we wish him the best of luck."

Soper, 25, leads Marksmen blueliners with 13 (2G+11A) points in 19 games played this season, and has played in 120 SPHL games altogether. His brother, Jimmy, is a forward for the Rush.

"I'm very excited to join the Rush, where I will get the opportunity to play with my older brother," said Soper. "Getting that news from Coach was one of the coolest experiences I've ever had! I'm hoping to bring offense to the blue line in Rapid City and help any way I can."

The Waterloo, Ontario, native has been called up on two prior occasions, one with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, and one with the Tulsa Oilers. He has recorded one assist in four games.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the boys and staff in Fayetteville, and I really can't thank them enough,' said Soper.

The Marksmen will return to action Friday, December 22 for Decades Night at the Crown Coliseum against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The first 750 kids aged 12 and under will receive a youth jersey courtesy of Lee Hyundai, the Crown Coliseum and Window World.

