Sonia Citron Erupts for Career-High 27 PTS, 11 REB and Drains Game Winner in OT vs. Dallas
June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Sonia Citron was built for this
The rook had a game to remember against Dallas, completing the afternoon with 27 PTS, 11 REB (both equaling career-highs)
With less than 20 seconds left to play she knocked down her 4th triple, resulting in a 91-88 OT win
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
