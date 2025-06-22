Sonia Citron Erupts for Career-High 27 PTS, 11 REB and Drains Game Winner in OT vs. Dallas

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Sonia Citron was built for this

The rook had a game to remember against Dallas, completing the afternoon with 27 PTS, 11 REB (both equaling career-highs)

With less than 20 seconds left to play she knocked down her 4th triple, resulting in a 91-88 OT win

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.