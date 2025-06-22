Sports stats

Sonia Citron Erupts for Career-High 27 PTS, 11 REB and Drains Game Winner in OT vs. Dallas

June 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sonia Citron was built for this

The rook had a game to remember against Dallas, completing the afternoon with 27 PTS, 11 REB (both equaling career-highs)

With less than 20 seconds left to play she knocked down her 4th triple, resulting in a 91-88 OT win

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

