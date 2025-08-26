Son Heung-Min's Got Game
Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025
- Nashville SC Notes Week of August 25, 2025 - Nashville SC
- San José Public Library Teams up with San Jose Earthquakes to Launch New Co-Branded Library Card to Celebrate Soccer, Literacy - San Jose Earthquakes
- Whataburger Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Danny Musovski Named MLS Player of the Matchday - Seattle Sounders FC
- Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Rodríguez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Michael Collodi Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Dallas' 1-1 Home Draw Versus Star-Studded LAFC - FC Dallas
- Match Time Confirmed for San Diego FC at LAFC on Sunday, August 31 at BMO Stadium - San Diego FC
- New York City FC Announces Kickoff Times for September 17 and 20 Matches - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Part Ways with Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Defender Carlos Terán to Brazilian Clube Athletico Paranaense - Chicago Fire FC
- Aleksandr Guboglo and Felix Samson Called up by Canada U18 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Danny Musovski Hat Trick Propels Sounders FC to 5-2 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting KC Falls at Seattle - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin
- LAFC Acquires Midfielder Andy Moran on Loan from English Club Brighton & Hove Albion
- Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed