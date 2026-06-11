Son Heung-Min's Biggest Challenge Yet! from LAFC to the World Cup

Published on June 11, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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"You don't have to worry about me"....

These are the words Son Heung-Min mentioned when arriving in Los Angeles in 2025, and upon his arrival Sonny registered 12 goals and 4 assists in just 13 games (including playoffs). Sonny is also the talisman and captain for the South Korean National, and will be leading the team into the 2026 World Cup, with the hopes of returning (and perhaps surpassing) the glory the team acheived in the 2002 tournament.

Discover the story behind Son Heung-Min's monumental move to LAFC in 2025, how he set the Major League Soccer on fire in his first season, and what he hopes to accomplish for club and country in 2026.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 11, 2026

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