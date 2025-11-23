Son Heung-Min BRACE Forces OT and Penalty Shootout!: 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
Published on November 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 23, 2025
- LAFC's 2025 Season Ends in Penalty Kick Defeat at Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Western Conference Semifinal - Los Angeles FC
- 'Caps advance to first MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
