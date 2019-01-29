Somerset Patriots to Welcome Actor Corbin Bernsen to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of the Movie Major League

January 29, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Somerset Patriots News Release





Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots will be hosting a 30th Anniversary of the movie Major League with one of the film's stars Corbin Bernsen, who played third baseman "Roger Dorn." The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 11th for the team's 5:05 pm game against the Sugar Land Skeeters at TD Bank Ballpark.

Released in 1989, Major League is a very popular sports comedy classic that follows the exploits of a fictional version of the Cleveland Indians. The film stars Bernsen, Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Wesley Snipes, Bob Uecker, and Rene Russo to name a few.

Bernsen's "Roger Dorn" is the team's lone star and prima donna who is more concerned with his health and next big contract than he is performing to help his team win.

Bernsen will be participating in a VIP Meet & Greet in the Diamond Club from 4:00 pm to 4:40 pm. Tickets for this special event are $65 and will include an autographed 8"x 10" commemorative photo, one additional item that participants can bring that will be signed, and a posed picture with Bernsen. The VIP Meet and Greet will also include food and beverages (non-alcoholic) with the ticket to enjoy the game from the Diamond Club. To purchase VIP Meet and Greet Tickets, fans can order online by selecting the option called "Diamond Club Corbin Bernsen Meet & Greet" or "Diamond Club."

Bernsen will then sign autographs for fans on the main concourse for two hours from approximately 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. He will be signing one item per person and will not be taking pictures at that time.

Throughout the game, fans will be able to enjoy music, video clips, and other activities at the ballpark to celebrate the anniversary of the film.

In addition to his role in Major League, Bernsen has had a long film and television career as an actor, writer, and producer. He is widely known for his role as divorce attorney Arnold Becker on the NBC drama series L.A. Law. His performance through the entire run of the show from 1986-1994 garnered him two Emmy Award nominations for Best Lead Actor In A Drama Series (1987, 1988) and two Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series- Drama (1989, 1990).

Bernsen is also known for his popular role of retired police detective "Henry Spencer" in the television comedy-drama Psych for the series run from 2006-2014 (111 episodes).

For more information, or to purchase tickets to the August 11th event, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

The Somerset Patriots will be back in action on Friday, April 26th for Opening Day at TD Bank Ballpark. Stay up to date on all the team news throughout the offseason online; on all of our social media platforms, and on our mobile app. For more information, visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

