Somerset Patriots to Receive Somerset County Business Partnership's Economic Vitality Award

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset County Business Partnership (SCBP) have selected the Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, as a recipient of their annual Economic Vitality Awards.

The Economic Vitality Award is designed to recognize an organization's leadership in enhancing the economic competitiveness of Somerset County.

"First and foremost, this award is a recognition of the community we serve," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "We've always prided ourselves on being the hometown team and a strong representative of the local business community. Now with our partnership with the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball, we look forward to shining an even brighter spotlight on why Somerset County is one of the best places in the state and throughout the country to live, work, and play."

It is the second time that the team has been honored with the award (2005). After 23 seasons in independent baseball, Somerset became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. The Patriots now combine the experience that fans have come to love with the excitement of seeing the Yankees' future stars, as well as current MLB players during rehab assignments, as part of Minor League Baseball.

"The Somerset Patriots have become an iconic attraction in Somerset County. Drawing fans from across New Jersey, and now New York, the economic impact is greater than ever," said SCBP President/CEO Chris Edwards.

PIM Brands LLC will also be recognized at the event with an Economic Vitality Award.

The awards will be presented at the SCBP's Annual Meeting on Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Palace at Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Avenue in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information about the event, please visit www.scbp.org.

