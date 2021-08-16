Somerset Patriots to Host Negro Leagues Appreciation Day

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will host Negro Leagues Appreciation Day at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, August 25th.

The Patriots will take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) at 7:05 pm. The game is presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

The event is a celebration of the history of the Negro Leagues and Major League Baseball's adoption of Negro League statistics. The Patriots will be honoring Elston Howard, the Yankees first African-American player, with a bobble head doll (1st 1,000 fans).

Fans will be able to interact with different on-site displays including the Yogi Berra Museum and memorabilia courtesy of Clarence McNight and Hinchliffe Stadium Project, one of the last remaining Negro League ballparks remaining.

Pedro Sierra, a Negro League player from 1954-1958, will meet fans and sign autographs on the main concourse during the game. He was the last Negro League player signed by an MLB team (Washington Senators).

There will also be a pre-game ceremony about the Negro Leagues and Elston Howard with speeches, recognitions and videos.

Tickets for the event are available at somersetpatriots.com, by calling (908) 252-0700, or stopping by the ticket office located at TD Bank Ballpark.

