Somerset Patriots to Host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond and Super Hero Nights

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that the team has scheduled three Marvel events at TD Bank Ballpark this season.

Through a special partnership with MiLB, the Patriots will host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Friday, June 24th for the 7:05 pm game against the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies). Patriots players and coaches will be wearing themed jerseys in the style of Sam Wilson's Captain America.

Fans will be able to meet Captain America and take pictures on the main concourse during the game.

More details regarding Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night will be coming soon.

"MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations at the partnership announcement on October 13th. "The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise and promotions."

Sunday, July 10th will be Marvel's Super Hero Night when Somerset takes on the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at 5:05 pm. The event features an appearance by The Incredible Hulk for pictures during the game. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an Avengers t-shirt presented by RWJ University Hospital Somerset.

The Patriots will host Marvel's Super Hero Night on Friday, August 12th for the 7:05 pm game against Hartford. Iron Man will make an appearance at the ballpark to take pictures with fans on the main concourse. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Patriots hats courtesy of Somerset Health Care Foundation.

"When the opportunity presented itself for us to be a member of the partnership with Marvel, we jumped at it," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "There's not a bigger name in entertainment and we are excited to see how we are able to join forces to give our fans experiences they will remember for a lifetime."

