Somerset Patriots to Honor Joe Torre at Two Games in 2024

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will honor baseball legend and Hall of Famer Joe Torre at two games at TD Bank Ballpark during the 2024 season.

Torre will be appearing at the Tuesday, July 23 game to meet fans in an exclusive pre-game meet and greet on the Party Deck and sign pre-purchased autographs on the main concourse during the game. Torre will participate in an on-field Q&A session about his career and throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the 7:05 pm game versus the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox). The game is presented by Somerset County Library System.

Tickets for the meet and greet event are $250 and includes a picture with Torre and one autographed item per person. In addition, the meet and greet includes the ticket to the game on the Party Deck featuring an all-you-can-eat buffet with fountain drinks included. A cash bar will also be available for participants.

Autograph tickets on the concourse are $50 and will be available for purchase in the coming weeks. A portion of the sales for the meet and greet and autograph tickets will benefit the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. Founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre, Safe At Home provides services in schools to children exposed to violence in order to help them heal from trauma. Their mission is to educate to end the cycle of domestic violence and save lives.

On Wednesday, August 28, the first 1,000 fans attending the 7:05 pm game against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) will receive a Joe Torre Bobblehead Doll courtesy of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. The Patriots will celebrate Torre's career and raise money at the event for the Safe At Home Foundation.

"I am looking forward to being out at the ballpark and working with the Somerset Patriots this season," said Torre. "The team and the Kalafer family have always done such a tremendous job and they've taken it to the next level since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate. I'm excited to take part in these special events to meet some great fans while raising money for Safe At Home."

Torre's illustrious baseball career includes being the only major leaguer to achieve 2,000 hits as a player and 2,000 wins as a manager. After a playing career that included nine All-Star appearances and the National League MVP Award in 1971, Torre embarked on a managerial career that spanned 29 seasons and his 2,326 wins as a manager are fifth all-time in MLB history.

From 1996 to 2007, Torre guided the New York Yankees to four World Series Championships (1996,1998-2000), six American League pennants and appeared in the playoffs every season at the helm. In 1996 and 1998, he was named the AL Manager of the Year.

Torre was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. He currently serves as a special assistant to the Commissioner of Baseball after previously holding the position of MLB's Chief Baseball Officer from 2011 to 2020.

