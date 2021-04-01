Somerset Patriots Single Game Tickets for May Go on Sale on April 5th

April 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have announced that single game tickets for home games for the month of May will go on sale on Monday, April 5th at 10:00 am.

Tickets will only be available for sale via somersetpatriots.com, by phone at (908) 252-0700, or on the team's mobile app. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the box office at this time.

The Patriots are currently operating at 30% capacity with health and safety guidelines in place from Major League Baseball, as well as local and state authorities. All seats are being sold in socially distanced pods. Pod sizes range from one to six seats and pod sizes are limited. Guests must purchase all tickets in a pod, so if a fan selects a pod of four tickets, all four must be purchased. Pod sizes cannot be adjusted.

Due to contractual commitments to previously sold packages, in addition to current and expected guidelines in the state of New Jersey, available tickets for May games at TD Bank Ballpark will be extremely limited and are expected to sell out quickly. All single game tickets will be on a first come, first served basis.

The Patriots will be releasing additional tickets for games in June and beyond at a to be determined later date. The team hopes to be able to expand single game ticket inventory as guidelines change throughout the spring and summer.

The Patriots will be offering seating pod options in the main seating bowl, as well as at tables located down the left field line and overlooking the field from the left field balcony. Table seating does not include any food or beverages, however there will be an option to order food directly from the seats if desired.

Please note that as per Major League Baseball fan safety protocols, all fans over the age of two years old must wear a face covering at all times while inside the ballpark, unless they are actively eating or drinking. Visit somersetpatriots.com to view the COVID-19 guidelines this season at TD Bank Ballpark.

Fans that have any questions, or are looking for ADA seats, should call 908-252-0700 or email ticketing@somersetpatriots.com.

Single game ticket pricing will be as follows:

Upper Box: $13.50

Field Box: $14.50

Premium Field Box: $17.00

Left Field Table (six tickets per table): $81.00

Left Field Balcony (four-seat per table): $60.00 or (two-seat table): $30.00

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 1, 2021

Somerset Patriots Single Game Tickets for May Go on Sale on April 5th - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.