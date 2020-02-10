Somerset Patriots Sign Former MLB Infielder and Atlantic League All-Star Jason Rogers

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have signed former Major Leaguer and 2018 Atlantic League All-Star infielder Jason Rogers for the 2020 season. Rogers' rights were acquired by the Patriots through the 2019 New Britain Bees Dispersal Draft. In addition to playing, Rogers will take on added responsibilities as a player coach.

"I'm very happy to be joining the organization," said Rogers. "From talking to the guys in Somerset for a couple of years, I've heard nothing but great things about the organization. I'm excited to get over there and play in front of the fans. I always enjoyed playing there before, so I'm ready to get started again with the Patriots."

Rogers enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and third season in the Atlantic League. The former Big Leaguer spent each of the past two seasons with the New Britain Bees. Rogers paced the Bees' bats last year with a .289 average, 15 home runs, 91 RBI, 10 stolen bases and a .393 on-base percentage across 135 games. He finished second in the league in walks (85), tied for second in RBI, fourth in OBP, sixth in OPS (.846) and seventh in hits (139). Rogers also sported the second-longest on-base streak (30 games) and the fifth-longest hit-streak (17 games) in the league in 2019.

The East Point, Georgia native was named a 2018 Mid-Season All-Star in his first Hardware City campaign. That year, Rogers posted a .297 average with five home runs and 65 RBI. He finished third in the league in on-base percentage (.397), 10th in RBI and 11th in batting. Overall, Rogers has hit .293 with 20 home runs and 156 RBI across 242 games over his first two seasons in the Atlantic League.

"It is hard to put in to words how excited we are to be joined by first baseman Jason Rogers," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Rogers has been in our league for a couple of years, but sadly not on our team. He has consistently been one of the most productive, clutch and overall best hitters in our league. He provides a veteran presence with great leadership qualities and a positive attitude. Rogers is also very good defensively at first. Jason will take on a player/coach role for the 2020 Patriots and we are thrilled to have him on our side this season."

Rogers begins his first year with the Patriots with three seasons of service at the Major League level. The Columbus State University alumnus first broke into the "Bigs" in 2014 with the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit .296 with four home runs and 16 RBI over 86 games with the Brewers in 2015 before he most recently spent 23 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016. Rogers owns a .258 average with four home runs and 18 RBI over 117 games in the Majors.

The former 32nd round draft pick of the Brewers in 2010 sports a .283 career average with 121 home runs and 648 RBI across 10 years of professional baseball.

