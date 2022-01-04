Somerset Patriots Announce New Front Office Staff Members

January 4, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the hiring of five new front office staff members as Account Executives.

Justin King has been promoted from his time with the team as a ballpark operations intern. He graduated from West Virginia University in May 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management and triple minor in Business Administration, Sport Communication, and Strategic Social Media. His responsibilities include booking group and corporate outings, season ticket plans, and sponsorship partnerships. He also leads the management of the MyRewards inventory, portal, and prize redemption process. He currently resides in Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Mike Katims graduated from Rutgers Business School in May 2021 with a Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management. Additionally, he was a student-athlete playing baseball for the university in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Katims was born and raised in Edison, New Jersey, working for his family business ever since he was 13. He started his career with the Patriots in 2021 part-time on the Event Staff and was later hired full-time after the season. His responsibilities include booking group and corporate events, season ticket plans, sponsorships and digital advertisements. He currently resides in Aberdeen, New Jersey.

Stephen Goldsmith graduated from Lynn University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sports Management. He has worked in college athletics at Rutgers University, Major League Soccer with the Houston Dynamo FC and women's professional soccer with the Houston Dash. Most recently, Goldsmith worked for a minor league soccer team in Central New Jersey doing game day operations and sponsorship sales. His responsibilities include corporate sponsorship sales, booking group packages, corporate events and season ticket plans. He currently resides in Princeton, New Jersey.

Molly Swayne graduated from the University of South Carolina in May 2021 with a Bachelor's degree in Sport and Entertainment Management. She grew up coming to Somerset Patriots games and is excited to be a part of the team that began her love for live sporting events. Her responsibilities include booking corporate and group events, season tickets and sponsorships. She also oversees booking birthday parties at the ballpark. She currently resides in her hometown of Franklin Township, New Jersey.

Jacob Unger graduated from the University of Hartford in 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree. He has experience in sports as he worked part-time with the New York Red Bulls as well as interning with the New York Boulders and the University of Hartford Athletic Department. His responsibilities include booking group and corporate events, season ticket plans, sponsorships and digital advertisements. He currently resides in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

"We are very excited about officially welcoming Justin, Mike, Stephen, Molly, and Jacob to our front office team," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "As we look to grow our business well into the future, it takes new people joining our well-established family to help create fresh ideas and work towards the common goal of always providing the very best that we can for our fans."

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from January 4, 2022

Somerset Patriots Announce New Front Office Staff Members - Somerset Patriots

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.