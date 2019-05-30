Some Good Some Not So Good

May 30, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





Kansas City, Kan. - The - weather was quite drastic yesterday with tornado warnings causing the Kansas City T-Bones to postpone the game with the Milwaukee Milkmen, resulting in the team's playing a doubleheader on Wednesday evening. Despite everything that had happened, nothing was going to stop them from playing a doubleheader today.

The Kansas City T-Bones got off to a quick start when their first six batters got to base and all got a chance to score off former T-Bones pitcher Cody Dickson, the starter for Milwaukee. After two T-Bones were hit by a pitch and Shawn O'Malley walked, a fielder's choice allowed one run to score and brought Casey Gillaspie up to the plate. Gillaspie slapped a two-run double into centerfield that scored two runs, raising the bar for the T-Bones to make it 3-0.

Christian Correa kept the line moving for the Kansas City T-Bones and plated two runs of his own with a single, giving the T-Bones a 5-0 lead, and Ryan Brett, who batted twice in the first inning, added an RBI single to make it 6-0 at the end of the first inning.

The T-Bones added an RBI-double by Mikey Reynolds to further the KC lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the third. Then the Milwaukee Milkmen got on the board in the top of the fourth with a home run by Jose Rosario to make it 7-1, T-Bones.

Kansas City got a run back in the bottom of the fifth when Mikey Reynolds plated Forrestt Allday on a sac fly to left to make it 8-1, T-Bones. The T-Bones wouldn't relinquish the lead as they took game one of the doubleheader and now have a record of 7-3. Marc Magilaro (1-0) went five innings, giving up one run on three hits to pick up his first win while Kevin Hamann worked two scoreless relief innings. Dickson (0-2) was charged with the loss for Milwaukee (3-9).

Game 2

By Sophie Darting

A hot start wasn't enough for the T-Bones (7-4) to fend off the Milkmen's hot bats late in the game, and some defensive errors proved costly as the T-Bones fell, 6-4, to Milwaukee (4-9) in the second game of the doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Ryan Brett got the offense going for the T-Bones in the bottom of the first inning after he reached on an error by the Milkmen's first baseman, Christ Conley. Darnell Sweeney then stepped up to the plate and smoked an RBI-double into deep center field off Milwaukee starter Kurt Heyer to plate Brett, giving Kansas City the lead early, 1-0.

Casey Gillaspie then drove in Sweeney with an RBI-double down the first base line to make the score 2-0. Another error by Milwaukee allowed Roy Morales to reach first base safely and Gillaspie to score, giving the T-Bones a three-run lead.

The Milkmen slowly started chipping away at the T-Bones' lead. They got a run back in the top of the second frame off of a two-out base hit up the middle that allowed the runner to score from second base and trim Kansas City's lead to two, 3-1.

In the top of the third, the Milkmen struck again. A one-out single that was followed by a ground-rule double to center by Milwaukee gave the Milkmen runners at second and third with only one out. They were able to plate the runner on third and trim the T-Bones' lead, 3-2.

After Kansas City's starting pitcher Robert Calvano exited the game in the top of the fourth, Milwaukee started to make some noise again. The Milkmen tied the game at three runs after two throwing errors by the T-Bones allowed the runner on first base to make it home.

The bats went cold for the T-Bones after the first inning as they struggled to get a runner on base, and when Kansas City did have a man on base, they couldn't convert for a run.

Another Kansas City error proved costly and allowed Milwaukee to get a runner on first base with no outs. The situation quickly turned into runners on second and third with nobody out after a pinch-hit double.

The Milkmen scored both runs on a just-fair double to take the lead, 5-3, in the top of the sixth inning. Another double followed shortly after- three total doubles in the inning- and score another run to bring the T-Bones' deficit to three runs, 6-3.

The T-Bones attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth. Franco started the inning with a double to left field. With Franco on second and two outs, Forrestt Allday roped an RBI-single to trim the deficit to two runs. However, the deficit proved too much for them to overcome in the 6-4 loss. Kurt Heyer (1-2) settled down to get the win for Milwaukee going five innings holding KC to no earned runs and Jackson Lowery (0-1) was tagged with the loss for the T-Bones.

The two teams split the doubleheader and go toe-to-toe tomorrow night for a rubber match at 7:05 p.m. It is Throw Down Thursday with $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.