Solo Homers Bite Albuquerque in Nightcap

July 24, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Chihuahuas 3 (28-39), Isotopes 2 (28-40) - Southwest University Park | El Paso, TX

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three solo homers, and that was the difference in a 3-2 victory over Albuquerque to split a doubleheader Saturday evening at Southwest University Park.

Jesus Tinoco was solid in his second start of the season for the Isotopes, allowing just one run (solo shot by Luis Campusano) in three innings. Albuquerque tied the game in the third on Alan Trejo's RBI groundout then briefly took the lead after Ryan Vilade singled home a run in the fourth.

However, Nick Tanielu tied it up in the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer off Antonio Santos, then gave El Paso the lead for good with another blast in the sixth, this time against Tate Scioneaux.

Albuquerque's franchise-record 14 game errorless streak came to an end in this game after an interference call against Tinoco.

The two teams will pick up their series tomorrow with a 6:05 PM first pitch from El Paso. RHP Brandon Gold (2-6, 6.13) is scheduled to toe the rubber for Albuquerque against a Chihuahuas pitcher to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.