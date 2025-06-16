Solo Efforts and Wonderstrikes: USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 15 Nominees
June 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2025
- Takeaways from Roots' 0-1 Loss at Colorado Springs Switchbacks - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Partners with Rhode Island Energy to Bring Fireworks Back to Pawtucket for Summer of Soccer - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington SC Grabs a Huge Win against New Mexico United After Intense Comeback at Home - Lexington Sporting Club
- Eintracht Frankfurt, Aston Villa Set for July 26 Friendly at Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.