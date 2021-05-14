Solid Pitching Propels Wind Surge Past Sod Poodles
May 14, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
WICHITA, Kansas - The Sod Poodles were shutout 4-0 on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium, as the Wichita Wind Surge won a third straight game against Amarillo.
Wind Surge starter Josh Winder pitched 5.2 scoreless frames for the win, holding Amarillo's offense to just three hits. Winder struck out eight.
Winder was backed with solid work from Wichita's bullpen, as Alex Phillips and Yennier Cano combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings of relief.
Despite a slow offensive night, the Soddies also received solid pitching from their arms.
Right-hander Humberto Mejia delivered another good performance, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball. One of the runs against Mejia was unearned.
After allowing an RBI single in the first to Peter Mooney and an RBI groundout to Aaron Whitefield in the third, Mejia settled down with scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth.After striking out a pair to begin the sixth, Mejia was replaced by righty Justin Lewis. With the outing, Mejia lowered his ERA to 3.24 in three starts.
Lewis proceeded to strike out Caleb Hamilton to end the frame, followed by a scoreless seventh. Lewis then allowed two runs in the eighth, stretching Wichita's lead to 4-0.
A bright spot for Amarillo's offense was catcher Jose Herrera, who collected two singles and walked. Herrera also picked up four RBI on Thursday night, including a three-run homer.
The Sod Poodles look to snap a three-game skid on Saturday evening. Right-hander Luis Frias makes his Double-A debut for the Soddies, while the Wind Surge send lefty Bryan Sammons to the mound. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m.
Pregame coverage on Amarillo's NewsTalk 940 AM and along the Sod Poodles Radio Network begins at 5:45 p.m. with Sam Levitt.
