Solid Effort Falls Short at Las Vegas

Aviators 7 (50-45), Isotopes 6 (42-52) - Las Vegas Ballpark | Summerlin, NV

AT THE DISH: Leadoff hitter Ryan Vilade highlighted the charge by going 4-for-5 with an RBI, the third four-hit game of his professional career ... Brian Serven doubled and also connected on his 11th home run of the season ... Wynton Bernard and Alan Trejo each picked up an RBI double ... Joshua Fuentes and Greg Bird delivered a sacrifice fly apiece.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Dereck Rodríguez pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and five runs (four earned) ... Reagan Todd (AAA debut), Julian Fernández and Chad Smith each worked a scoreless inning, with Smith recovering after walking the first two batters in the eighth ... Justin Lawrence blew the save and took a loss for the second consecutive night, as with two outs and runners on second and third in the ninth, Luis Barrera barely beat out a chopper to first for an infield single, allowing Carlos Perez and Marty Bechina to score.

TOPES TIDBITS: Four of Albuquerque's last seven losses have been of the walk-off variety ... This marks the first four-game losing streak for the Isotopes since June 7-10 ... Vilade became the seventh Albuquerque player with a four-hit game this season (Bernard, Bird, Hatch, Trejo, Nick Longhi, Taylor Motter) ... The Isotopes committed two errors and now has 22 miscues in August after only making four in the entire month of July ... 14 of the errors have taken place on this road trip (ten games) ...

ON DECK: Albuquerque will attempt to salvage the series finale tomorrow evening when right-hander Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.95) takes the ball against Aviators righty Miguel Romero (2-6, 7.08). First pitch from Las Vegas Ballpark is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

