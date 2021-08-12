Solesky Shines; Bats Fall Short as Dash Fall 5-4 Versus Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 5-4 on Thursday night against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, dropping their fourth straight game.

Chase Solesky shined in his Truist Stadium debut, putting away the first three innings worth of batters away in order. The Dash struck first in the second frame after Luis Mieses doubled and turned on the jets to score on a single from Lazaro Leal.

Jagger Rusconiled off the home third with a triple off the center field wall, coming home on an RBI single from José Rodriguez. Jared Trioloanswered for the Grasshoppers in the fourth with a solo shot to mark his 11th homer on the year, halving the deficit.

Greensboro knotted the game at two in the fifth as Lolo Sanchez singled and scored on a single from Yoyner Fajardo. Solesky exited the game after five innings having allowed five hits and one earned run, walking none and striking out seven.

After the fifth, the Grasshoppers took a significant lead. Trey Jeans entered in the sixth and pitched himself into trouble by loading the bases and walking in the leading run. Cooper Bradfordgave up a pair in the eighth on a double from Will Matthiessen, placing the 'Hoppers ahead 5-2. Yoelqui Cespedes rallied with a two-run moonshot in the eighth, but the Dash ran out of steam and were defeated 5-4.

Domingo Gonzalez(1-1) took the win for Greensboro while Will Kobos grabbed his fourth save on the year. Jeans (2-4) took the loss for Winston-Salem.

As Greensboro moves ahead 3-0 in the series, the Dash will look to push for a split starting on Friday night. Quinn Priester will man the rubber for Greensboro. Winston-Salem has yet to announce their starter.

First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

