Sold out: Flying Squirrels Sellout Ninth Consecutive Home Opener

Funnville - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are proud to announce that Opening Night tickets for Friday at The Diamond are officially sold out. The team has remarkably announced a sellout for all nine home openers in franchise history. Tickets are available for Saturday, Sunday and the remainder of the first homestand (April 13-19). A full list of Flying Squirrels promotions for the week and tickets for the homestand can be viewed here.

"For nine straight years, our fans have sold out The Diamond for the Squirrels Opening Night. It's amazing. Incredible," said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell. "Through rain, sleet, cold; none of that mattered. Squirrels fans show they are ready for us every year by starting the season off with a packed, energetic ballpark. Truly, truly special. Thank you, RVA."

The Flying Squirrels Opening Night festivities on Friday include dueling fireworks as well as a special appearance from Five-time MLB All-Star Fred McGriff presented by Chick-fil-A Richmond and Virginia Birth Father Registry. Tickets are still available for Super Blast Saturday Fireworks presented by VA 811 on April 14 as well as the rest of the first action-packed homestand.

Richmond is 6-2 in home openers at The Diamond and will bring a 4-3 2018 record into Friday's game against Reading. Flying Squirrels Opening Day Results (Attendance) are listed below. .

April 6, 2017: 11-1 win vs. Hartford (9,560)

April 14, 2016: 2-1 win vs. Altoona (9,560)

April 9, 2015: 3-2 win vs. Bowie (9,560)

April 10, 2014: 6-1 loss vs. Altoona (9,560)

April 4, 2013: 1-0 loss vs. New Britain (9,560)

April 12, 2012: 7-3 win vs. Altoona (9,560)

April 7, 2011: 6-4 win vs. New Britain (9,560)

April 15, 2010: 3-0 win vs. Reading (9,560)

The Flying Squirrels are off on Thursday and will open the 2018 home schedule on Friday at The Diamond with RHP Jordan Johnson (0-1, 10.80) on the mound against Reading's LHP Jojo Romero (0-1, 11.25). The homestand rolls through the weekend and ends on Thursday afternoon. Ticket are available by contacting the box office at 804-359-3866 or online at squirrelsbaseball.com.

