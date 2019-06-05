Solar Bears to Open 2019-20 Season at Home on Saturday, October 12 vs. South Carolina

June 5, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will open their eighth season of ECHL hockey this fall, when the team hosts Opening Night against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center.

Tickets for Opening Night will go on sale via Ticketmaster and the Amway Center box office on Thursday, June 6 at 9 a.m.

An announcement regarding Orlando's full 2019-20 schedule will be made later this summer.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2019-20 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2019-20 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2021 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 15% off their first order and a free Orlando Solar Bears poster!

