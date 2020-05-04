Solar Bears to Auction Jerseys to Benefit ECHL Players Beginning May 6

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club will auction off its game-worn purple jerseys from the 2019-20 season to support the joint efforts of the ECHL and Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) in assisting ECHL players and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction will take place beginning on Wednesday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET and closes on Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The auction will be held using the ECHL Auctions mobile app and auction platform, which can be accessed at https://bidechl.app.link/OSBAuction, and is currently open for pre-registration. The ECHL Auctions mobile app can be downloaded at https://auctions.echl.com.

The net proceeds from the jersey auction will support the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief Fund, established on April 1 to assist ECHL players and their families facing financial hardship following the cancelation of the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who wish to support the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Player Relief Fund can also do so through the following campaign platform: https://echl.com/covid19relieffund.

